Having Bug Issues? Start Using These Insect Control Tips Now

Make a simple fruit fly trap using a 2-liter bottle and some cider vinegar or wine. Cut the bottle in half, and invert the top inside the bottom half, like a funnel. Add an inch or so of your chosen liquid, leaving a bit of space between it and the opening of the bottle. The flies can enter, but they cannot fly out and will drown.

You should never purchase a home before having it inspected by a professional beforehand. Some pest problems are easy to spot, but others pests may be invisible because they hide in the home's foundation or insulation. You won't be able to identify these problems with a simple walkthrough.

Start out at the beginning. That means getting rid of what attracted the pests in the first place. It is likely that pests are coming into your home due to food, water, or enough shelter. Leaks, scraps of food and easy access are a pest's best friends; make it harder for them to survive.

Screens in your home should be repaired to keep out flying insects. Screens on your doors and windows can not only prevent flying insects from coming in your home, they can also help prevent other crawling insects from coming in, too. If you find holes in the screens, make repairs to keep the bugs out.

Increase the frequency that you take the garbage out during the course of the year. Sometimes, you may not take the garbage out enough, which can cause odors that can attract pests. Instead of bringing the garbage out once per week, you can take it out once every two or three days.

Once a flea population has been established, they can be very difficult to eliminate. It is essential to eliminate all the fleas and their eggs from any animals who live in the home, and also kill any eggs, larvae and fleas from bedding and carpets. Keep in mind that it is vital to break their cycle of life, so do not hesitate to repeat the process multiple times.

Did you know that bugs and pests can get into your home through cracks or holes in your walls? Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks or holes. Depending on the type of material your home is made of, fill them with caulk to keep out the bugs and pests.

If you have a mouse or rat problem that you believe you can handle yourself, head down to your local supermarket or any other store that sells pest-control supplies and purchase snap traps and peanut butter. Set up the snap traps in an area you believe is heavily traveled by the vermin and put some peanut butter on the bait area. Mice and rats love peanut butter.

Don't rule out your pets as sources of pest problems. Bathe them regularly to take care of visitors hitching a ride from outside. In addition, know that pet food and water can attract ants sometimes. Clean up messes and bowls regularly. Furthermore, make sure that you store pet food in sealed containers.

Exterior lights attract pests to your home. Try and avoid putting exterior lights near any entrances to your house. You can reduce the pests' chance of entering by using orange or yellow lights since they aren't as attracted to them.

Enlist the help of your neighbors to get rid of pests. You might have the same problem they are having, especially if you live in the city. Additionally, if you do get them out of your home, they will only come back if someone by you has them, as well. Ask your neighbors about helping you all live pest-free lives.

You need to see how pests are entering your house. Even a small crack can allow insects to enter your home. Outdoor pets can also bring pests inside with them. After you know the entry point, you can address the problem permanently.

Washing your floors with lemon juice can give cockroaches the boot. Take the juice of 4 lemons (including the rind) and mix them in with 1/2 a gallon of water in a bucket. Then continue to mop your floors with the lemon juice. This should prove unpleasant to the roaches, and they will start to dwindle in numbers.

Try to reduce the amount of cardboard boxes that are lying around your house. Pests love to hide in and around these cardboard boxes, and will multiple if you leave them there for a long period of time. Take this precaution if you want to save a lot of time and money.

Get rid of silverfish in your home by using aromatic spices. Spices such as clove, bay leaves or sage are often able to ward off silverfish. Sew these spices into small sachets. Display them in areas where your home is most likely susceptible to silverfish. Such areas include your bathroom, damp areas of your kitchen or behind the washer and dryer.

Check all of your exterior doors thoroughly. You have to make sure that no daylight is shining through the bottom of them all. Some doors to pay special attention to are your front door and your exterior garage door. If you see daylight, try adjusting the height of their thresholds and possibly adding some weather striping to them.

Aphids can be eliminated if you populate your garden with ladybugs. This garden pest can harm your flowers and vegetables if they fester. Ladybugs are natural predators of aphids, and they can keep the population under control. Ladybugs can be purchased at any garden center or through garden supply websites.

If you discover wood damage that you believe comes from termites, make sure you check out the wood's annual rings. If the rings have been affected, then termites are not damaging the wood. That's because termites will not consume the rings of the wood. Instead, they consume the soft parts. If they are intact, then you've got termites!

